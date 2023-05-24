America received a harsh reality check this weekend after being eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the semifinals of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. The Eagles had a good advantage and practically one foot in the final, but Fernando Ortiz’s approach, as well as the performance of the vast majority of the players,
According to a report by the Fox Sports network, a foreign soccer player from Las Águilas would have requested his transfer at the end of the team’s participation in the Clausura 2023. The Uruguayan defender sebastian caceres He would be looking for his departure from the Coapa team this summer.
This information indicates that Cáceres’ objective is to play in European soccer and that he would have asked the América board for facilities to be able to leave in this transfer window. The Uruguayan defender has a contract with América until December 2023 and his letter is valued at about 4 million dollars.
The player came to the Eagles in 2020 from Liverpool Montevideo. The 23-year-old player has played 100 games in the cream-blue jersey, scored three goals and provided two assists. His departure would be unexpected since he has been a starter in recent tournaments.
A sector of the American fans celebrated this news, since the Uruguayan central defender has made several specific errors that have cost the club important games, such as the semifinal return of the Clausura 2023 against Chivas this weekend.
The fans also remember the blunders of Sebastián Cáceres in the final of the Concacaf Champions League, against Monterrey, and his mistakes in the first leg of the Apertura 2022 semifinal against Toluca.
#fans #celebrate #foreigner #asked #leave #America #Opening
Leave a Reply