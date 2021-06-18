Fans in London booed England and Scotland as they knelt before the start of the UEFA European Championship match in support of the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter (BLM, Black Lives Matters). About this in Twitter AP journalist Rob Harris told AP.

According to the reporter, after hearing the whistle, the arena workers turned up the music in the speakers.

The match between the national teams of England and Scotland began at 22:00 Moscow time, at the time of writing the news, the score was 0: 0.

On June 13, the Russian national team did not kneel in support of BLM before the starting whistle of the match against Belgium in the European Championship 2020, in which the Russians lost with a score of 0: 3. At the same time, the Belgian national team got down on one knee, during the action of the Belgians there was a strong whistle in the stadium…

In March, Russian referees Sergei Karasev, Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin, as well as Belarusian referee Alexei Kulbakov did not kneel in support of BLM before the start of the Champions League 1/8 finals match between English Manchester City and German Borussia from Mönchengladbach.

At the end of May 2020, African American George Floyd died in intensive care after being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who used force against him. The death of a man caused massive protests and riots not only in the United States, but also in Europe. They are held under the motto Black Lives Matter. A number of football clubs are holding campaigns in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.