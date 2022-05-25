“Spider-Man no way home” already has an official date for its arrival on HBO Max. The film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya will be available on the streaming platform from next July and Marvel fans can now save the date to once again enjoy the film directed by Jon Watts.

Through its Twitter page, the video on demand service announced, with a little joke, when the film will be released.

“Thank you for your suggestions, comments, and some threats. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives this July 22 “, he pointed.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” premieres July 22 on HBO Max.

In this way, one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies will go to streaming for the first time, something clearly beneficial for HBO Max.

What follows after “Spider-Man: no way home”

Spider-Man: no way home premiered on December 17 and was on the billboard for a few months.

Jon Watts’ “Star Wars” series will take place after “Return of the Jedi” and before “The Force Awakens.” Photo: AFP.

Its director Jon Watts, who was going to be in charge of “The Fantastic 4”, ended a stage of more than 5 years working on Holland’s trilogy.

He is now taking a break from superhero movies and it is already rumored that John Krasinski, who appeared in “Doctor Strange” 2 as Reed Richards, could be the new director.

Mr. Fantastic played by John Krasinski in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Twitter

For its part, the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme outperformed Batman at the box office, but it certainly hasn’t reached the same level of acceptance by the public.

Sam Raimi’s style captivated many, but for others the film was full of inconsistencies that did not go unnoticed.

Valkyrie and Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: Marvel

The next movie on the Marvel calendar is “Thor: love and thunder”, which recently released its second trailer and will hit theaters on July 7 this year.