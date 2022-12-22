Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a preliminary list of shortlisted candidates for 10 categories at next year’s Oscars. While this gives us an idea of ​​what to expect, fans of batman they are not happy, since the music of this tape is not competing for the nomination.

Although The Batman is in the preliminary lists of Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects, Fans are disappointed to see that Michael Giacchino’s work did not make it to a Best Score finalist (Original Composition) at the next ceremony. As a result, the public protested on social media.

“The music for The Batman didn’t make the Oscar shortlist, so I blocked Harry Styles.”

The Batman’s score didn’t get on the Oscars shortlist so I blocked Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/qr4dXPukvM — Brandon 🎄 (@MauIdaIorian) December 21, 2022

“THE BATMAN isn’t even on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score, it’s criminal.”

THE BATMAN not even making the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score is criminal pic.twitter.com/UvvzskWjNu —Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 21, 2022

“The academy really robbed The Batman of the [nominación] for best soundtrack at the oscars…

Trust. They will be treated…”

the academy really snubbed the batman for best score for the Oscars…

trust. they will be dealt with… pic.twitter.com/TikvdsmxB4 — ❄🎅CJPRICE❄🎄 (@mrcjprice193) December 21, 2022

“Me reading @m_giacchino’s compositions for The Batman did not make the shortlist for Best Original Composition for the Oscars.”

I read the @m_giacchino score for The Batman didn’t make it onto the Best Original Score shortlist for the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/K3OlkV1HSo — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) December 21, 2022

“Everything Everywhere all at Once being rejected for best visual effects, The Batman being rejected for best music and Nope being rejected for best sound… Can the Oscars be serious once?”

For its part, the Academy has considered All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Devotion, Don’t Worry Darling, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Nope, She Said, The Woman Kingand WOmen Talking for this category.

On related topics,batman Will he be part of the DCU? In the same way, the premiere window is revealed for The Batman 2.

Editor’s Note:

It is a real pity that the work of Michael Giacchino is not recognized as it should by the Academy. The original music of batman It is one of the best sections of the tape, and the composer has proven to be one of the best of 2022.

Via: Twitter