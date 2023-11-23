Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States and this means that the real Black Friday will begin in less than 24 hours. Black Friday 2023 is upon us but the discounts on Amazon Italy they are already available and very interesting promotions continue to reappear. Among the many offers available at the moment we find, for example, theAMD Ryzen 7 5700X without fan. The reported discount is 5% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €179. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There AMD Ryzen 7 5700X fanless has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base frequency of the CPU is 3.4 GHz.