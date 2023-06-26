The ‘Fandango 300’ had already demonstrated its power two weeks ago in Cartagena-Ibiza, a test in which it was proclaimed absolute champion with a record included. It was an appetizer of what he has achieved this weekend in the prologue regatta of the SM la Reina Trophy, a test in which fifteen boats participated. It is a two-handed ORC Offshore test, which started on Friday with departure and arrival from the Royal Club Náutico de Valencia to Ibiza and Formentera.

The San Pedro del Pinatar boat owned by the owner Francisco Javier Sabiote, skippered by Julio Bernardeau, who in this test sailed with Fernando Retegui, was the fastest in a 160-mile journey.

Since the fleet left last Friday at 2:00 p.m. from the Valencian regatta course, the ‘Fandango 300’ invested a time of 25 hours, two minutes and 12 seconds to complete exactly 158 miles. The adjustment and reduction of the initial course, carried out for the safety of the sailors, meant having to leave the islets of Es Vedrà and Es Vedranell to starboard.

See also Electric scooters for rent in Murcia account for 300 trips a day On Friday the coastal tests begin at the Valencian Nautical, with five boats from the Region in contention

In second position, the ‘Computer Supercontable’, from Racing Computer SL, skippered by Rufino Cardo, arrived in Valencia; and in third the ‘Smerit’, by Tito Moure, with himself at the cane. The final classification of the event continued with ’78 de Mayo’, ‘O’MaryLou Sponsor Wanted’, ‘Reti’, ‘Sopu Tres’, ‘Estupendu Vasailing’, ‘Cafés Granell’, ‘Jambo Mar sin Plástico’, ‘Salao Tú’, ‘L’Imposible’, ‘Vimara’ and ‘Entropía’.

Mediterranean Circuit



This regatta counts for the Mediterranean Sailing Circuit and, in addition, it is the prelude to the next ORC A Two World Championship to be held in Barcelona next September. The height test is a common denominator of the respective programs of the SM La Reina Trophy, as well as the Conde de Godó Sailing Trophy (Royal Club Náutico de Barcelona) and the Palmavela (Royal Club Náutico de Palma).

With the offshore regatta, the 2023 edition of the SM La Reina Trophy has started, since the coastal regatta program will already take place between the next Friday and the Sunday of July to define the next winning boats of each class and the absolute champion. Five boats from the Region will start. These are ‘Fandango 300’ (Marina Salinas), ‘Trebol Queen’, ‘Nemox-Bnfix’ and ‘Shamall Tecopsa’ (RCN Cartagena), and ‘Enewtec (La Isleta).

The classes activated for inshore regattas [inshore] They are MSC ORC 0-1, Mercedes-Benz Valdisa ORC 2, Varadero Valencia ORC 3, ORC 4, Royal Bliss J80 —which is also a date for the Spanish Cup—, ORC Open and Promotion Class.

The organization schedules a maximum of seven tests for the ORC 0-1, 2, 3 and 4 classes, while the J80 Class will carry out a maximum of nine tests and the ORC Open and Promotion classes a maximum of 3 tests. The regatta will be valid when one test has been completed, while the J80 Spanish Cup will be valid when two tests have been completed.