With two goals scored by Lionel Messi In the first half, Argentina defeated Peru 0-2 at home this Thursday and reaffirmed itself with a perfect campaign in the leadership of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Twelve points out of a possible twelve and with three rivals as immediate pursuers five away.

Argentina reached 12 points in first place in the tie, followed by Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela with 7. Peru continued in ninth place with one unit.

Euphoria for Messi

At the end of the game, a fan entered the field after bypassing stadium security and tried to go after Messi. The goal was to take a photo with the Argentine star, but he couldn’t.

The Peruvian goalkeeper, Pedro Gallese, intervened and prevented the fan from reaching where Messi was. The goalkeeper even took his cell phone and threw it away, which generated a stir on social media.

“The fans got carried away by seeing the world champion, but they don’t know that they can harm us because they can close the stadium. They didn’t go to cheer. My reaction (of throwing away the cell phone) is because I felt that they disrespected our fans. colors,” declared Gallese.

But then the one who spoke was the main child, who in a video on social networks expressed why he went to the field and gave his opinion on the reaction of the Peruvian goalkeeper.

“I don’t understand people who say that I didn’t go to support the team. I don’t understand why they say I’m a traitor if I encouraged the 90 minutes to Peru. After Messi’s first goal, I got a little excited because it was the first time I saw it and who doesn’t get excited when seeing a Messi goal in the stadium. It’s not the same as watching it on TV. I mean, I was excited,” said the 17-year-old.

“I was in the north stand and there is a railing that takes you right to the door. My brother asked a security if they fined you for putting you in and they told him no, they just throw you out of the stadium. I heard that and thought that he had the opportunity to hug or take a photo with Messi. I went over the railing, I fell to the stairs, I opened the door and I ran away,” he commented.

Regarding the encounter with Gallese, he commented: “In my mind I was thinking of running until I could take the photo. Out of nowhere I see Gallese in front of me, open with his arms, wanting to catch me. I went to the right and when I saw Gallese I slowed down because “I didn’t want to hit him and cause any damage. When I slowed down for five seconds, the security people caught up with me. I felt a pull on the back of my jacket and I couldn’t do anything, I fell.”

“I grabbed the cell phone, put it on my chest and covered it. Gallese turned me around and grabbed my cell phone. They already caught me, why grab my cell phone if I’m covering it? Why grab and throw it? And so they don’t say that there was time to come back, it was minute 90 + 2, they took me off and the game ended a minute later,” he added.

Finally, he said he could sue the doorman for his behavior. “By the way, I’m not 20 years old, I’m not of legal age. They say I’m an old man, but I’m 17 years old, I’m a minor. So I can easily denounce you, Gallese.”

