The terrible images left yesterday by the first stage of the Tour de France 2021, with a massive fall caused by the recklessness of a spectator, they could have dire consequences. The French authorities are looking for the amateur who ihe crossed the road with a sign and caused a massive accident in the peloton when he hit Tony Martin, Jumbo-Visma rider in the first instance. At the moment it is unaccounted for, fleeing the authorities.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into what happened against the lady for “deliberately violating safety regulations and causing injuries that could prevent someone from working for up to three months.” It’s about a indictable crime in France with up to one year in prison and a fine equivalent to approximately 15,000 euros.

“This is unacceptable behavior. There are safety rules to follow. Spectators don’t cross the street, they don’t take selfies. Frankly, his attitude was insane. The show is the runners, not the viewers who want to be on television. The Tour should remain a party, but due to the attitude of a very small minority, it is ruined. We can no longer accept this. We are suing this woman for her bad behavior. We are doing this so that the small minority of people who do this do not ruin the show for everyone, “he explained last Saturday for the Daily Mail Pierre-Yves Thouault, Tour deputy race director. The weight of justice must act.