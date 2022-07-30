The dawn had already begun to leave traces of its unmistakable personality several hours before. The thousands of people who gathered in front of the main stage of the Fan Futura Fest walked with their emotions running high, the fanatical cry on the tip of their tongues and the characteristic restlessness caused by trembling legs due to impatience. It seemed that time had stopped, that this end of July agreed to coexist in peace with the pause and that all the paths opened by the festival for this spectacular comeback were leading us to that exact point. The corner of the map where the moon carefully observes the crowd, the grass we walk on is transformed into a trampoline yard and where we begin to hum the songs that, a few minutes later, will make us levitate, thus preparing the ground before of their siege and heating up an atmosphere full of sweat, banners, tears, laughter, monuments to the exaltation of friendship and, here comes the negative point, numerous flying glasses, a horrible habit that some of us cross our fingers so that it disappears as soon as possible and forever . In any case, a lesser evil within one of the most anticipated musical avalanches of this edition: Bizarrap.

Friday July 29 Artists:

Maria Blaya/Marss/Rojuu/Natalia Lacunza/Hoonine/Trashi/Green Valley/Snow Tha Product/Bizarrap

Qualification:

Good/Good/Fair/Fair/Very good/Good/Fair/Disappointing/Outstanding

Where:

Municipal Sports Center of San Javier See also Naked Family premieres its anthem in honor of Cartagena

Sunglasses to observe with powerful clarity in the middle of the night, a cap that long ago acquired the status of personal seal, the fair interaction with the public, although a gesture of his was enough to invoke numerous outbursts, and an arsenal of hits stranded on the shores of the incontestable. The twenty-three-year-old Argentine DJ, producer and composer turned a Fan Futura Fest upside down where each and every one of his hits, belonging to the brutal BZRP Music Sessions, were sung, danced and celebrated as if from the most feverish of generational revolutions it was treated Boosted by a staging where every visual detail was destined to enhance the experience, Bizarrap was accompanied, through the magic of technology, by such outstanding presences as Residente, Nicky Jam, Morad, Villano Antillano, Quevedo, co-star of the tremendous closure, or a Nathy Peluso whose collaboration continues to reign above the rest both for a purely artistic matter and for charisma in its purest form. A team of dream names that play in favor, and from the deepest admiration, of the talent and skill for mutation without loss of identity of a Bizarrap that signed a show to match. And the bar was set in the very sky of the Fan Futura Fest.

A firmament where Natalia Lacunza, another big name of the day, who fully met expectations, had been waiting for him for a few hours before. Something that, by the way, has already happened recently beyond the stage with her first LP, a ‘It has to be for me’ with which she confirmed herself as one of the most interesting, complete and stimulating artists of the new music scene of our country. A wonderful set of songs that, far from losing their power, grow in their jump to live, increasing the decibels of energy and emotional reach. From the start with the homonymous song of his aforementioned album to gems from his previous works such as the excellent ‘Nuestra nombre’, going through the tremendous ‘No me tú ques tantan’, the intoxicating ‘Mi sitio’, the irresistible ‘Todo lamento’ or ‘Question of luck’, a song that continues to radiate a special light, Lacunza, supported by a wonderful band with which she generates a chemistry in a permanent state of illusion, dazzled with her fabulous voice, acclaimed dedication and hypnotic presence. A magnificent concert.

regional victory



Playing at home has its advantages, of course, but it also carries a considerable number of risks. After all, it is quite likely that you will find yourself face to face with familiar faces and environments that are familiar to you, which in some cases will increase the previous nerves considerably. However, if it happened to any of the numerous artistic proposals that emerged in the Region that met on Friday at the Fan Futura Fest, it was not noticed at all.

Whether it was in the warm welcome of Maria Blaya with a remarkable concert where her talent weighed much more than the challenging heat attached to the early schedule or in the umpteenth confirmation of Trashi as a gale of melancholic adrenaline with a somewhat bumpy and chaotic live show, it is what it has an uncontrolled impulse, but it’s enjoyable thanks to songs like ‘Ya nooo’, ‘Mal mal’ or ‘Dime que si’. Nor was anything similar to pressure detected in the refreshing revelation that Marss represented, a band that combines an elegant aesthetic with melodic blows like ‘Frío’, ‘Brisa’ or the soulful soul of ‘Messages of love’ and the funky muscle of ‘Cryptids’ , two unpublished ones that should be underlined with the same enthusiasm with which we must start thinking about the future of their main leaders. A destination where they should meet Hoonine, who showed an admirable ability to build fascinating electronic pop atmospheres born on the pillars of ‘Roca Roja’, her outstanding debut. Alone in the face of danger, the artist blindly captivated the response with a series of themes of precious complexity, among which the vibrant farewell with ‘Vida en Moreras’ stood out, the finishing touch to a live show of real weight.

Less convincing were the Green Valley concerts, a waste of classic reggae in its forms, which plays very against the excess of syrup in its lyrics, and, above all, a Snow Tha Product that spent more time toasting, chatting and advising from the stage than offering something close to a musical show. And then there’s Rojuu. Designated as one of the great stars of generation Z, the very young artist signed a first half of the concert full of strength and stampedes of convincing epic rock (‘Fantasia placebo’, ‘How much time do we have left?’, ‘Rehab boys 2020’ ) before turning his performance into a headless rave where the initial satisfaction ended up submerged under screams, runs and empty debauchery. Even so, a live show far superior to the one he offered last year at this same festival. Another example that everything has been growing, for the better, at the Fan Futura Fest.