The Oviedo fan who had to be treated at the Carlos Tartiere stadium for an indisposition in this Friday’s game He died this Saturdayas confirmed by the club in an official statement shared through its official channels.

“We deeply regret the death of Eduardo Miguélez Álvarez, subscriber blue that yesterday had to be treated for indisposition in Carlos Tartiere,” the club wrote in his Instagram and X profiles.

“All our love and our most condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace, “the Ovetense club shared in solidarity with the affected family.

So far they have not transcended the causes of death, at 74, of the subscriber of the Asturian team to which the health services could not save after the indisposition suffered in the stadium.