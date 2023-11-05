Thousands of fans suffer the death of the Venezuelan singer and comedian Pedro Alberto Martínez Conde, better known in the artistic world as Perucho Conde, who ceased to exist at the age of 89 this Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the state of Aragua.

The renowned figure of ‘very cool‘He died after being hospitalized for days for ailments that are still unknown, so the cause of his death has not been reported either. He was the son of Venezuelan comedian the one who announced the news through a heartfelt farewell message via Twitter.

“Happy trip, crazy old man. Thank you for always being the best dad you could be. I love you. Light and peace for your soul,” he wrote Fabricio Conde in his post, in which he received expressions of support for his loss.

Who was the Venezuelan comedian Perucho Conde?

He was a famous Venezuelan comedian, actor, writer, composer and singer, who was born in the city of Caracas a September 22, 1934. He is considered a pioneer of protest rap in Spanish, a musical genre that would later spread throughout the world. In addition, he participated in several Venezuelan television programs, such as ‘Radio Rochela’, ‘Chisparates y Perucho’, ‘Veneranda’ and others’. Here, some of his most popular musical successes that led him to internationalization in the United States:

‘The Creole Parrot’

‘Malandro language’

‘King Kong’s Cage’

Na so good’

‘At the supermarket’

‘Electoral mosaic’

‘The party of the corners’

‘The nut’

‘The rattling prosecutor’

On the other hand, we will remember that the name of Perucho Conde He has been involved in a serious complaint of sexual assault against the Venezuelan actress. Greece Augusta Rodríguez.

“The great comic actor who was a very good friend of my family is the actor Perucho Conde, he was my first aggressor… And you, aggressor, begin to live with the social, mental and legal consequences of your decisions. Take responsibility for the course that follows you.” “You have given your power,” the interpreter expressed in her public demand in 2021.

