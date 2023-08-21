Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The famous ‘tiktoker’ comment that the fans of Santa Fe did not like at all

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in Sports
The famous 'tiktoker' comment that the fans of Santa Fe did not like at all

Rubigol and Rodallega

Rubigol and Rodallega.

Photo:

Rubigol’s Instagram, Capture of Win Sports

Rubigol and Rodallega.

The message has half a million views.

Nicolás Rubiano, popularly known as ‘Rubigol’ on social networkshas emerged as one of the most prominent figures on ‘TikTok’.

The young content creator has stood out for his humorous tone and the spontaneity of his videos. However, a comment of his on ‘X’, the old Twitter, has unleashed anger among Santa Fe fans, according to what they say on social networks.

The comment that unleashed the fury of Santa Fe fans

Santa Fe

Fans receive the lionesses after winning the Women’s League.

Through his ‘X’ account, Rubiano reacted to the publication of a parody account of Colombian soccer information.

In it, with evident sarcasm, It was joked that ‘Rubigol’, a self-confessed fan of Millonarios, would be the replacement for Hugo RodallegaSanta Fe striker suffering from an injury.

“FAKE NEWS!! My agent is still working on my next team, but Santa Fe is not an option, I prefer to shoot myself in the foot”, said Rubigol with obvious sarcasm. However, some Cardinals fans have criticized him for his comment.

(They reveal a video of the vulgar gesture that tarnished the celebration of Spain in the Women’s World Cup)

