The famous ‘tiktoker’ comment that the fans of Santa Fe did not like at all

Nicolás Rubiano, popularly known as ‘Rubigol’ on social networkshas emerged as one of the most prominent figures on ‘TikTok’.

The young content creator has stood out for his humorous tone and the spontaneity of his videos. However, a comment of his on ‘X’, the old Twitter, has unleashed anger among Santa Fe fans, according to what they say on social networks.

The comment that unleashed the fury of Santa Fe fans

Through his ‘X’ account, Rubiano reacted to the publication of a parody account of Colombian soccer information.

In it, with evident sarcasm, It was joked that ‘Rubigol’, a self-confessed fan of Millonarios, would be the replacement for Hugo RodallegaSanta Fe striker suffering from an injury.

“FAKE NEWS!! My agent is still working on my next team, but Santa Fe is not an option, I prefer to shoot myself in the foot”, said Rubigol with obvious sarcasm. However, some Cardinals fans have criticized him for his comment.

