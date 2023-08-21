The famous ‘tiktoker’ comment that the fans of Santa Fe did not like at all

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rubigol and Rodallega.
Rubigol’s Instagram, Capture of Win Sports
Rubigol and Rodallega.
The message has half a million views.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Nicolás Rubiano, popularly known as ‘Rubigol’ on social networkshas emerged as one of the most prominent figures on ‘TikTok’.
The young content creator has stood out for his humorous tone and the spontaneity of his videos. However, a comment of his on ‘X’, the old Twitter, has unleashed anger among Santa Fe fans, according to what they say on social networks.
The comment that unleashed the fury of Santa Fe fans
Through his ‘X’ account, Rubiano reacted to the publication of a parody account of Colombian soccer information.
In it, with evident sarcasm, It was joked that ‘Rubigol’, a self-confessed fan of Millonarios, would be the replacement for Hugo RodallegaSanta Fe striker suffering from an injury.
“FAKE NEWS!! My agent is still working on my next team, but Santa Fe is not an option, I prefer to shoot myself in the foot”, said Rubigol with obvious sarcasm. However, some Cardinals fans have criticized him for his comment.
(They reveal a video of the vulgar gesture that tarnished the celebration of Spain in the Women’s World Cup)
