AP: Former math professor and terrorist Unabomber Kaczynski dies in US prison

Theodore Kaczynski, a mathematician who graduated from Harvard and later became a terrorist known as the Unabomber, has died at the Federal Prison Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. About it writes The Associated Press, citing Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Christy Breachers.

Kachinsky was 81 years old. The man was found unconscious in his cell in the early hours of June 10, Breshears said. Death was pronounced at 8:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time). So far, it has not been possible to determine its cause.

Over the course of 17 years, from 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski mailed 16 bombs. His targets were universities and airlines. It was for this that he received his nickname from journalists: a combination of the letters UN (University), A (Airlines) and the word bomber.

early years

Kaczynski was born in Chicago on May 22, 1942. Pediatricians suspected that the boy was autistic, in part because he was withdrawn and preferred to play alone. In the school curriculum, Theodore did better than anyone and even “jumped” through the classes. And already at the age of 16 he entered one of the most prestigious American universities – Harvard.

I remember that Ted was very good at chemistry… I remember that at the age of 12 and 13, Ted was able to put things together like batteries, wires, potassium nitrate and everything, and make explosions Dale Eikelmanschool friend of Kaczynski

Although it is not known exactly what led Kaczynski to end up channeling his talent into terrorism, one reason is thought to be his participation in a notorious Harvard science experiment during his undergraduate years, where psychologists subjected student volunteers, including Kaczynski, to hours of verbal and emotional abuse. trying to determine how people deal with stress. The experiment, now considered unethical, lasted three years.

From the first years of his studies, Kaczynski began to publish papers in prestigious mathematical journals. In 1964, he received a master’s degree in mathematics, three years later he received a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. Then Theodore began working as an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was called a mathematical genius.

However, he left this position already in 1971 and moved to Montana, where he bought land and built himself a plywood cabin near Lincoln, a town with fewer than a thousand people during the winter.

He led a solitary life, walked or used a bicycle. There was no electricity or running water in the mathematician’s house, and he himself tried with all his life to deny technical progress.

His fight

The Montana house served as the base for Kaczynski’s anti-progress campaign, which included making homemade bombs. In 1978, he left the first such package for an engineering professor at Northwestern University Chicago. Only a police officer was injured in the explosion. Almost a year later, he sent another bomb to the same university, injuring a student who opened an explosive envelope.

Then Kaczynski set his sights on a bigger target: in 1979, he planted a bomb on an American Airlines jet that exploded in the plane’s cargo hold. The ship managed to land, 12 people were injured. After that, he made seven more similar attacks before taking a break from 1987 to 1993.

The first fatal victim of the terrorist was the owner of a computer store – 38-year-old Hugh Scrutton – who died when a bomb filled with nails and wood chips exploded in the parking lot of his store in Sacramento in 1985.

As Kaczynski made more and more sophisticated bombs, the number of victims increased. In addition, they changed: first it was university employees, then aviation and computer centers.

Since the late 1970s, the FBI has been trying to find the perpetrator. However, he left little to no trace and took a six-year hiatus, further confusing investigators.

Philosophy of the terrorist

Kaczynski actually provoked his capture back in 1995 when he sent out letters to the media demanding that his 35,000-word essay about the dangers of industrialization be published. He also promised to refrain from attacking if the material was published.

The FBI and then-U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno approved the publication in the hope that someone would recognize and hand over the perpetrator. On September 19 of the same year, The Washington Post and The New York Times did print the terrorist’s manifesto on behalf of the non-existent Freedom Club.

The Industrial Revolution and its aftermath was a disaster for the human race… with these words began the manifesto of the Unabomber

In his essay “Industrial Society and Its Future,” Kaczynski explained that he was fighting a society of technocrats who had brought humanity to the brink of disaster. He detailed how modernization destabilized society, subjected people to humiliation, and “caused serious damage to the natural world.” In addition, the terrorist believed that the development of technology would require increased control and, as a result, the inevitable loss of human freedoms.

It is noteworthy that in the same text, the Unabomber criticized contemporary left-wing activists. And the neo-Nazi Anders Breivik, who committed a massacre in Norway in 2011, and partly the writer Chuck Palahniuk used the groundwork of the militant – Kaczynski’s story inspired him to write his famous book Fight Club.

In the end, the FBI’s plan worked, and the criminal’s family actually recognized him from the publication. They found several suspicious records in his old house. Brother Kachinsky’s wife forced her husband, recognizing Theodore’s “handwriting”, to hand over part of his letters to the investigators.

It was a nightmare. I literally thought, “My brother is a serial killer, the most wanted man in America.” David Kaczynski Unabomber’s brother on capturing a terrorist

Unabomber sentence

The perpetrator was arrested on April 3, 1996 in his own shack. The terrorist’s lawyers puzzled for a long time over how to save him from the death penalty, and offered to present Kaczynski as mentally ill. In response, Kaczynski demanded to remove all the defenders and allow him to defend himself in court on his own.

In total, the Unabomber detonated 17 devices, injuring about 25 people. Some of them lost their sight, hearing or fingers. Three more died in the attacks

In a prison cell, the Unabomber attempted suicide. Over the next five days, he was examined by a court-appointed medical expert, who found that the offender did indeed suffer from paranoid schizophrenia, but was sane and could be tried.

I’m sure I’m sane. I don’t have hallucinations or anything like that Theodor Kaczynski in an interview with Time magazine in 1999

However, there was no trial as such. On the day the hearing began, Kaczynski’s lawyers managed to negotiate for the accused to be allowed to make a confession in exchange for a life sentence without parole. And so it happened: in 1998, in the district court of Sacramento, 55-year-old Kaczynski pleaded guilty to 16 terrorist attacks.

In addition to the verdict, the court ordered him to pay $3.25 million in damages. Since he did not have such money, the accused asked to write several books about his life, sell them, and pay off the victims with the money received.

An explanation for the attacks of the Unabomber was given later: it turned out that he associated his goals with technology and “destroyers of nature.” Tracking down the criminal eventually became one of the longest and most expensive investigations in the country, but still a veil of secrecy hides the true reasons for the dramatic change in Theodore’s life – from mathematician to terrorists.