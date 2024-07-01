French-Canadian professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard posed candidly and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The famous 30-year-old athlete shared a photo showing her toned figure in a green bikini, decorated with a thin golden chain on her hips and shoulders. The posted photo shows that the star has no makeup on her face, and her hair is loose and pulled back.

Fans admired the celebrity’s appearance, which they began to write about in the comments under the post, which received more than 48 thousand likes. “Very beautiful,” “This color suits you very well,” “You look amazing,” “Great legs,” “Gorgeous,” they said.

In June it was reported that Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk posed topless for the fashion magazine Vogue Ukraine. Then the 21-year-old athlete appeared in front of the camera in a flared white skirt, pressing her hands to her bare chest.