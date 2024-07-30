During the Covid pandemic, Many jobs and trades were affected by the restrictionsand a large number of people had to look for other sources of income, such is the case of this famous Televisa actor who had to work as a bricklayer in the United States.

Is about Pedro Moreno, who in an interview for the TV show Todaystated that during the strongest stage of the pandemic He had to combine his acting job with bricklaying activities.

However, according to Millenniumit took little time for him to rise through the ranks and He is now involved in a construction businesswith which they are building houses in Florida, USA.

What projects has Pedro Moreno participated in?



Pedro Moreno is a Cuban actor known for his work in soap operas and television series. He was born on September 14, 1980 in Havana, Cuba. He emigrated to the United States with his family and settled in Miami, Florida, where he began his acting career.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his talent and charisma, winning the affection of the public in different countries where his soap operas have been broadcast. Some of his appearances on television are::

(2005): Her first major role was in this soap opera produced by Venevisión. Never forget you (2006): He played “Diego Ibarra”, which consolidated his fame in the world of soap operas.

(2012-2013): He played “Juan Ignacio Vidal”. Your life is my life (2024-2024): plays the character of Rafael “Rafa” Castillo Ibáñez.

In addition to soap operas, this famous actor and now construction businessman, He has also been part of different reality shows as MasterChef Celebrity, Participant11, 4 elements challenge, Look who is dancing and The teens.