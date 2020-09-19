The other day, a Berlin indie musician of not that great fame performed in the huge Munich Olympic Stadium. Without wanting to offend the wonderful Bernadette La Hengst: That was of course only possible because of the pandemic.

Usually it plays in much smaller locations. At the concert under the legendary tent roof there were 300 spectators who had to sit down.

At least a bit of life in the stadium. But at the same time, on such occasions it becomes particularly clear what has not been possible for half a year now, and what music and sports fans alike miss: cheering, dancing, drinking together with many others. Exuberance at a distance is impossible. Stages that only a few people can visit in the long run are transformed into non-places. It just doesn’t rock anymore.

The Bundesliga started again on Friday evening, and how sad these undead places are now to watch regularly on television. If you could persuade yourself in the last season, which was played ghostly, that it was an exception, now nothing leads to the realization that there will be no sold-out stadiums for a very long time.

Where is the collective euphoria?

Part of the much-invoked new normal is a phantom pain that cannot be relieved by open-air concerts with strict conditions, or by letting a few thousand football fans join the stands here and there. Because something essential, which has been part of the fascination of sports and cultural locations since ancient times, is missing.

It is the moments of collective euphoria in which there is an exchange of energy between the stars and the audience. The famous spark that suddenly leaps over when everyone gets up under the roof because they recognize a hit, sing along, laugh at those standing by.

An even more dramatic dynamic is known from the critical phases of football games, when suddenly the blocks beyond the fan clubs are cheering their team on like crazy. This also releases new strength on the lawn. Some goals are yelled at, that’s not magical thinking, it’s home advantage. At the moment, this only means that the host team has a shorter journey and knows where the toilets are.

Cardboard cutouts on the stands

The memory of great live experiences makes you melancholy. The feeling is made worse by the sight of cardboard figures in the stands or the mixed stadium atmosphere on the soundtrack. Actually, it would be best if the Bundesliga moved their games to training grounds, fans would not be allowed, the TV broadcasts would get by without any frills.

Then it would really be clear to everyone how serious the corona situation continues to be. It is quite possible that such naked games would increase the audience’s motivation to actively help avoid a second wave. Mask on, then the stadium again at some point.

And while the table footballers play on the training grounds, rappers, rockers, soul singers and indie musicians, for whom there are currently no indoor performances, could let off steam in the arenas. In Munich there would be space not only in the Olympic Stadium, but also in the Allianz Arena. Its illuminable shell would certainly make a chic light show.