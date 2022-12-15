Mexico.- East December 2022 ten years have passed since the death of Jenni Rivera and to honor his memory and legacy, different tributes have been made in which they interview his family and friends. recently was Mayeli Alonso who spoke about her and remembered how well they got along.

During an interview, mayelithe ex of Lupillo Riveratalked about the song that his ex-sister-in-law dedicated to him and which became one of her biggest hits, a hymn for women who like to live life their way as Jenni did at the time.

The theme is named ‘Parrandera, rebellious and daring‘, which fully describes the interpreter of ‘neighborhood butterfly‘ and her life, in which she mentions Mayeli Alonso and her place of birth.

“And pray Mayeli Alonso, and up the brave women of Benito Juárez, Chihuahua, sister-in-law”, can be heard in Jenni Rivera’s song, which she dedicated to her sister-in-law with great affection.

Mayeli Alonso and Jenni Rivera achieved a unique connectionan incomparable chemistry, which is why everyone said that they “were tooth and nail”, even the businesswoman herself explained that this was due to the fact that they shared very similar personalities and their tastes were quite similar.