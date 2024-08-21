In election campaigns, every element counts and can make a difference. From the candidates’ clothing to the music, details can sway preferences in one direction or another, which is why it is attracting attention, in the context of the US elections, a song that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have used at their events.

According to the criteria of

Both the Democrat and the Republican have used the song Freedom by Beyoncé. However, only one of the two has the singer’s permission to use the melody, according to what was reported AP.

Although Steven Cheung, A spokesman for former President Trump’s campaign used the song in a video posted on social media In the photo showing the Republican candidate getting off a plane after landing in Michigan, it is actually Harris who has the permit.

According to the agency, Beyoncé only allowed the Democrat Harris campaign officials to use the song during his presidential bid appearances, which he has done at various events. He even used it in his first announcement when he launched his bid for the White House last month. What’s more, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, The party made an announcement as the a cappella version of Freedom.

It is worth remembering that Beyoncé has been clear about her political preferences. He endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 And years earlier, she even headlined a pre-election concert for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, alongside her husband Jay-Z.

Why do candidates in the United States want to use Beyoncé’s song Freedom?

The song Freedombelongs to Beyoncé’s 2016 album called Lemonade and features rapper Kendrick Lamar. The melody is considered a protest anthem.It gained a lot of popularity after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in 2020 due to its several references to the history of slavery.

The song mentions issues such as breaking chains and makes references to police brutality while during his participation The rapper talks about being chased by the police and opening minds to discard oppression.