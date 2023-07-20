The dedication of the singer Ultimo for Noemi Lonardi, the 16-year-old who died in a serious scooter accident with her brother

All the investigations of the case by the police are underway for the serious and heartbreaking accident in which Naomi Longardi he lost his life at the age of 16. The same singer Ultimo wanted to make a dedication for her in the concert in which she was also to be present.

The investigators are doing all the investigations of the case, even if for now from what has emerged everything has happened for one fatalitywhich left her no escape.

Noemi was 16 and on the afternoon of Saturday 15 July, she went out with her brother and their parents friends. They had to go into the lake at San Pietro in Carianoin Carson, in the province of Verona.

The two boys were riding their scooter and all together, with their friends, they wanted to spend an afternoon dedicated to relaxation and light-heartedness. When suddenly the drama happened.

Noemi’s 18-year-old brother, perhaps due to a distraction, has buffered the moped of another friend of theirs. The 16-year-old fell to the ground after the collision, but the situation did not seem to be serious.

However, in those seconds a car was going, which failed to avoid it. As a result, he ran over her and when the doctors arrived there was nothing left for her to do. They had no choice but to note her death.

The dedication of Ultimo for Noemi Lonardi

Naomi was one sports dance champion. In fact, just a few days ago she managed to win a very important competition for her career. On July 18th she had bought tickets for the concert of Last.

She was supposed to go there with her friends, but unfortunately three days earlier she found death due to a serious accident. Her friends on her social networks have made a appeal to the singer and with them also the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia.

Last in his San Siro concert he decided to welcome this request. In his dedication to her he said: “It was supposed to be here!” So he invited all the audience to hug each other for Noemi and to sing “Piccola Stella” all together.