Singer Vlad Sokolovsky admitted that at the age of 13 he began to live independently and moved from his parents to a room rented by them in Moscow. He shared his memories of this period in an interview with singer Natalya Podolskaya for her YoutubeShow “Your Natasha”.

The former soloist of the BiS group noted that he began to live separately from his parents at the age of 13, not because someone left him, but not of his own free will. He explained that at that time his parents bought a “dacha”. “And they decided to move there, first for the summer. Then they liked it there, they decided to stay there. And I had a school and “Todes” was at that time. And of course, I stayed in Moscow, ”said the singer.

Subsequently, Sokolovsky’s parents sold the apartment in which the whole family had previously lived. “Well, because a small one will live in such an apartment as a big one – why?” — the artist described the situation. Then the parents rented a 25-square-meter apartment for the future singer in Moscow near the Semenovskaya metro station. By that time, he had already begun to earn money on his own. In conclusion, the artist noted that he had matured “in emergency mode” and because of this he faced an internal conflict, as he lacked the physical presence of his family nearby. However, Sokolovsky singled out the advantages in this: he noted that much earlier than his peers, he experienced the same thing as they did, and this gave him a serious head start and taught him to establish contact with people.

