Singer Mariam Merabova called Muscovites cold

The famous singer Mariam Merabova named the main disadvantage of Muscovites. In her opinion, the inhabitants of the capital are too cold. The artist stated this in an interview for “Moskvich Mag”.

Merabova noted that it was the indifference of Muscovites that surprised her when she moved to the capital from Yerevan. “No one is interested in you – that’s how I felt. For me it was a huge difference, and for a long time I did not accept Moscow. Caucasian and Eastern history in general implies close communication. In Moscow, I didn’t see this in the courtyard, and on the street they can hurt my shoulder and not apologize. Or women who can talk indecently with men, scream, for the first time I heard a mat. It was a shock for me, ”the singer shared.

At the same time, Merabova considers Moscow to be better than other megacities in the world in terms of convenience. According to her, it is more convenient to live in the Russian capital than in New York, London, Berlin or Paris. Among the advantages of the city, the artist also highlighted the color and rich history.

Earlier, actor Nikolai Fomenko compared Moscow with New York. He stated that the capital of Russia is its face, while the “Big Apple” performs the same function globally.