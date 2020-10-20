The famous Russian actress Svetlana Kryuchkova was hospitalized in a clinic in St. Petersburg.

The reason for the hospitalization is unknown, but according to “7 days»Five years ago, 70-year-old Kryuchkova was diagnosed with cancer.

The actress was treated in Germany for a long time. The disease went into remission.

Kryuchkova did not become an artist right away – only from the third time she entered the Moscow Art Theater School. First appeared on television in the role of Nelly Ledneva in the TV movie “Big Break”. Kryuchkova has hundreds of roles in theater and cinema. Many of them are loved by the audience. One of the brightest is Aunt Pesya from Liquidation. Aunt Pesya’s remarks have long been sorted into quotations.

“FACTS” published Kryuchkova’s questionnaire, in which she shared her thoughts on happiness, love, the meaning of life and more.



378

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter