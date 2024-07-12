In the heart of every Colombian football fan there are moments that remain engraved forever. One of those iconic moments is immortalized in the photograph known as ‘Blessed Glory.

This image, which captures the Colombian national team players in a moment of pure joy and pride, represents not only a sporting triumph, but also a symbol of unity and hope for an entire country.

Context of the photograph

The photograph was taken at a decisive moment, after a memorable match in which the Colombian National Team demonstrated their talent and determination. The players, wearing their yellow shirts, grouped together in an collective hugsmiling and celebrating their victory. This gesture of camaraderie and team spirit resonates with millions of Colombians who see in them not only athletes, but to national heroes.

This instant can be described as the moment when Rafael Santos Borré, Juan Fernando Quintero and Luis Díaz, after winningr 1-0 to Uruguay, they looked for James Rodriguez to celebrate together the iconic victory and the passage to the final of the Copa America.

This victory not only ensured the team’s passage to the final of the America’s Cup, but also symbolized the unity and camaraderie between the players. The image of the four footballers hugging and celebrating has become a symbol of National proud and hope for Colombian fans.

Lionel Messi’s praise for the Colombian national team

But beyond individual goals, Messi is focused on winning the Cup again, as he already did in 2021 in Brazil, defeating the home team in the final.

“We are fine, calm, as we have been throughout this Cup, enjoying everything that happens to us and thinking about what the final will be like,” Messi told Fox Sports.

Messi did not spare praise for his rival in the final, Colombia, who qualified for the final match for the title after overcoming a tough match against Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina (1-0), with a goal by Jefferson Lerma.

“We were able to watch the Uruguay-Colombia match. We knew that either of the two was going to be very tough. For a reason Colombia has not lost for so longis a selection that has very good players, very intense too, they have fast, dynamic people up front,” said the Argentine star.

The Copa America final will be played This Sunday at 7pm, Colombia time, in the MetLife Stadium in Miami. The game will be seen by Caracol, RCN and DSports. Argentina seeks its title number 16 to leave Uruguay behind as the most champions. Colombia is going for the second title, after the one won in 2001.

*With information from SPORTS.

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

