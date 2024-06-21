The RHollywood restaurantan Italian American icon in the upstate new york, will close after 91 years of continuous operation. Located in Auburn, this property It first opened its doors in 1933 and was very popular in the community ever since, always operated by family members.

According to the criteria of

Joe Colella Jr., the current owner of the restaurantannounced in dialogue with New York Post the decision to close. At 67 years old, after taking over the family business in 1983, he expressed that, although the establishment still enjoys good care and could continue, feels that it is the right time to close this memorable stage.

“I’m not getting any younger. “We are busy, we are fine, we could continue for another 40 years, but it is time,” he said with emotion. Closing announcement shocked Auburn residents and its surroundings.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Colella shared the news and unleashed a wave of gratitude among regular customers. “Friendships, weddings and thousands of family events have revolved around our dining room floors. These things are a source of pride and happiness for all of us. Furthermore, it is also part of our sadness. “We will miss it all, but we look forward to the next chapters of our lives,” she said.

The Hollywood restaurant was an icon in New York Photo:Facebook Hollywood Restaurant Share

The legacy left by the Hollywood restaurant in New York



Since its inauguration, the Hollywood restaurant witnessed multiple generations and marked memories for thousands of people. The original 1933 liquor license, hanging on a wall in the restaurant, is a reminder of the long history of the place.

Undoubtedly, will be remembered as a cultural symbol who left an impeccable mark on the entire history of Auburn. After decades of offering exceptional food, exemplary service and an atmosphere surrounded by history, Hollywood will finally close its doors on Saturday, June 29putting an end to a New York icon.