Arnulfo Tunon Ortiz he was only 5 years old when his mother decided to go to try your luck in America to seek a better future for their children. Now, two decades later, it is a successful Neuroscientist at the University of Utah who until 2019 managed to obtain US permanent residence.

“The key to success is always trying hard, keep going. Sometimes we feel very alone, but we must remember that we come here to succeed, that’s how immigrants are,” Tuñón told Univisión.

The young man born in Mexico City, known to his friends as ‘Tuna’ because of what the surname Tuñon sounds like in English, said that a ‘coyote’ he helped them cross the border with the United States through the Rio Grande, with his mother and his other brother. He added that the two of them (the brothers) crossed inside a plastic bag, this to protect themselves from the rains and go unnoticed by the authorities.

They arrived in Laredo, in the Texas state, without a penny in his pocket, without knowing English, without having a family there, but with a great desire to work, but looking for a better life. “We started with the nails,” Tuñón told the Latino outlet Turbo Tax.

Making progress on my research but been feeling a bit drained. Fortunately this week I’ve been able to change things up with some public speaking and interviews! It’s nice to different kinds of work to keep science exciting. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/uPfJ2Hqnvn – Tuna Ortiz (@tuna_ortiz) August 27, 2022

They did not let me advance to the school grade because I did not know English

His first years in the North American country were very difficult, in particular, due to the language barrier, “They did not let me advance to the school grade that corresponded to me because of my age because I did not know English,” he said.

The Mexican began to be fascinated by the understanding of the functioning of the human brain, which led him to lean towards studying neuroscience at the University of Utah. “It was my passion,” Tuñón told the media of his university.

Despite the financial difficulties of being an illegal citizen in the United States, Tuñon managed to enter the health school of the University of Utah, in the city of Salt Lake, in the same state.

There he became a professional in neuroscience, demonstrating the abilities of the Latin American to get ahead. Also, in 2019, and with the support of his university, Tuñón was recognized as a citizen of the United States, which opened many more doors and opportunities in that country.

Tuñón also recognized his great passion for sports, particularly swimming. He added that he has been “his salvation from him” from him in difficult moments in his path of improvement in the North American country.

In the last year, he was recognized by Turbo Tax, in the Unidos We Grow project, who share and highlight success stories of Latino citizens in the country.

