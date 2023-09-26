She lived in the same neighborhood as Nino D’Angelo, who today seeks justice for her and her family. Alessia Neboso lost her life at the age of 21 after surgery

Alessia Neboso was only 21 years old. The young woman originally from San Pietro a Patierno, a district of Naples, lost her life following surgery, which took place in recent days. Singer Nino D’Angelo he said he was close to his family and demands justice for the young girl who grew up in the same Neapolitan neighborhood as her. However, the judiciary is investigating her death.

I am close to the family of this girl, Alessia Neboso, daughter of the same neighborhood as me, San Pietro a Patierno.

These are words by Nino D’Angelo, published on his social channels, calling for justice for the young girl who lost her life after surgery. The judiciary has already proceeded with the seizure of the 21-year-old’s body and the acquisition of the medical records. An autopsy will also be performed to understand the causes of her sudden death.

Alessia’s father says that the daughter was fine, that she was in perfect shape and that nothing could ever lead them to believe that she could go away so soon. For surgery.

The whole family is clamoring to be able to know the truth about what happened to the 21-year-old. And she asks for justice, just like Nino D’Angelo did, heartbroken by the disappearance of this girl who grew up in the same neighborhood as her.

The girl, who was close to getting married to her boyfriend, had decided to undergo breast surgery in a private clinic, which the ASL has already closed after her death. The doctors had discharged her, but after a few days she started to feel ill.

She had pain everywhere, she was exhausted, she even had a fever. Suddenly her health conditions worsened and the trip to the Villa dei Fiori hospital in Acerra was of no avail. The doctors couldn’t do anything for her.