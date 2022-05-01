Paladin of body positivity, super model Winnie Harlow shows her vitiligo to the world: everyone admires her incredible beauty

Winnie Harlow is this year’s champion of body positivity. The model posted a photo in a bikini, to welcome the summer, showing everyone her vitiligo.

The picture made a boom amazing on social networks. It has achieved over 650,000 reactions.

Despite vitiligo, despite white spots on the skin, Winnie Harlow appeared beautiful. In recent years it has become famous thanks to the Diesel brand, which has chosen it as celebrity endorsement.

If until a few years ago everyone was used to seeing perfect, thin models, without the slightest imperfection, today everything has changed. Models and influencers usually show off theirs stretch marksthe celluliteL’acne And any other defects. They show that behind a photo there is a lot of fiction and that they too are imperfect. They teach women how to accept and love each other.

Winnie Harlow is certainly not the first to show her flaws to the world. With the body positivity movement, the stars try to give more space to normality. This costumed model is loved in the fashion world precisely because of her vitiligo, because she makes her unique.

Who is Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young, is a Jamaican-Canadian model who has now become the symbol of vitiligo. She became known thanks to her participation as a competitor in the US television series America’s Next Top Model.

She discovered the disease at the age of 4 and found herself growing thick victim of bullies. She used to be called a cow, a zebra and quite often she thought of get it over with.

Everything has changed when it is became famous on television and later around the world, after the Italian clothing brand of Diesel he chose her for one of his campaigns. Today the model is able to speak openly about her illness, she has accepted herself and she sees herself as beautiful as she is.