In the heart of South Miami stands the former commercial bastion known as Sunset Place, a 40,000+ square meter behemoth that was once a bustling shopping center and entertainment venue. However, the current situation of the place is bleak, with only a few businesses, the cinema and a Barnes and Noble in operation, while numerous stores remain empty, creating a stark contrast to its glory days in 1999.

The transformation of Sunset Place attracted attention on social networks, being the subject of viral publications on platforms such as TikTok. One user expressed: “Looking around it's so sad, there are 60 places and I think maybe 10 are open.” This decline contrasts with its opening in 1999, when Sunset Place opened its doors with great expectations.

The decline of the place, however, goes beyond the competition with other shopping centers such as Dadeland, The Falls and Merrick Park. The South Miami community never fully accepted the architectural design of Sunset Place, which looms over the suburban community like an alien element, he notes. CBS News.

The history of the place is a series of failed attempts to establish successful structures. In 1925, the Riviera Theater occupied the property, which later became Sunset Place. After the hurricane of 1926, the theater closed and remained empty until 1934. The building was later reused for the Holsum Bread Company. However, in 1982, Holsum moved, and in 1986, a large shopping center called The Bakery Center opened its doors, only to be torn down ten years later.

Sunset Place, from glory to decadence in Miami

The third attempt came in 1999 with The Shops at Sunset Place, but two decades later, it shows similar signs of failure. The reason behind this decline lies not only in competition, but also in the lack of acceptance by the local community, which was never satisfied with the architectural layout and aesthetics of Sunset Place.

South Miami seeks to tear down Sunset Place and replace it with a project that harmonizes with the local urban fabric.

The mall issue became a political issue in South Miami, being discussed during the municipal elections. Javier Hernandez, mayor of South Miami, said: “I think it failed because it didn't really relate to the rest of the city. It's an island on its own and that's how it's been perceived by the community.”

At the moment, The demolition and reconstruction of Sunset Place is the plan proposed by local authorities. Plans and renderings have been requested to include small shops, residential/hotel/office space, a cinema and open pedestrian streets.

The aim is to reintegrate the new project into the city center, forming part of the urban fabric. Although residents will have to live with a nearly empty Sunset Place for some time, approval of the plans will take approximately four years, and no public renderings of the new project are yet available. Uncertainty surrounds the fate of this famous Miami shopping center, but the community eagerly awaits a transformation that revitalizes this iconic space.