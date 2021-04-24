Mexican singer-songwriter Sergio Esquivel died suddenly this Saturday at the age of 74 in Yucatán, a southeastern state of the country, after more than half a century of a musical career that included songs for interpreters such as José José and Cristian Castro.

His death constitutes a blow to the Mexican musical world, and specifically to that of Yucatán, after the death just last December 28 of his countryman, Armando Manzanero who, like him, was born in the southern municipality of Ticul.

The death of Sergio Iván Esquivel Cortés, born on December 8, 1946, was reported, without specifying the causes, by his relatives, in his official account on social networks.

The composer and singer, whose songs were performed by the most famous Spanish-speaking voices, among them Manzanero himself, the Cuban Celia Cruz, the Argentine Libertad Lamarque, the Brazilian Antonio Marcos, and Mexicans such as Lupita D’Alessio, among others, he also sang his own compositions.

Among those songs are “Un tipo como yo” and “Qué alegre va María”, which, performed by Imelda Miller, also from Yucatan, won first place in the then prominent international contest of the Ibero-American Television Organization (OTI) in Belo Horizonte. Brazil, in 1973.

After beginning music studies in Mérida, Esquivel moved to Mexico City in the 1960s, where he began to stand out for his ingenuity when composing and playing in rock groups, as well as continuing to prepare.

He soon moved on to the genre of ballads, where he began to alternate with people like José José and acquire a prominent role, first in Mexico, and then throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

He won multiple awards for composition and performance and was a continuous participant in musical programs, especially in the 70s and 80s, when his slim figure, wide smile and privileged voice were part of the Mexican and Latin American artistic culture of the period.

In the 90s, without abandoning his musical practice, he was general director of a public television station in Mérida and started the interesting project called Fifth Generation Composers Workshop, which prepared many of the values ​​of Yucatecan composition that now continue his legacy. and that of Manzanero.

He was, after Manzanero, the greatest exponent of traditional Yucatecan music in genres such as ballads, bolero and trova.

His creations also include “No one goes completely”, “San Juan de Letrán”, “For her”, “Something great”, “If you are not here”, “Mexico from time to time” and many others that they allowed him to transcend.

According to his family, his death was quiet, painless and while he slept, accompanied by his loved ones.