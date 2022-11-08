The very precious Marylin Monroe dress was worn by Kim Kardashian. The woman would be able to convince the exponents of the museum in which she was exhibited. It is a very valuable piece of history. There was no lack of controversy and Kim was then accused of having damaged him.

Kim Kardashian he is one of the most followed and influential characters on the planet. He achieved popularity in 2007 when he and his family starred in the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Since then, a real rise towards her popularity had begun for her.

To date he has definitely achieved the pinnacle of fame through the social. Hers is one of the most followed Instagram profiles in the world. She has always talked about herself, about her private life but also about her work as a model, entrepreneur, actress and television personality.

The maximum media attention had reached her even when she was able to wear the precious dress of Marylin Monroe. Known as the most expensive dress in the world.

It was the same garment that the Hollywood diva had worn in Madison Square. The president of the United States, John F. Kennedy turned 45. It was the 1962 and Monroe had sung the famous song for him “Happy Birthday Mr. President”.

The dress that Marylin Monroe wore on that occasion had gone down in history as a garment iconic, unique and of great value. In fact it went to auction for 4.8 million dollars. The US franchise Ripley’s Believe it or Not! in 2016 he had won it for that stratospheric figure.

Obviously its value to date is closely linked to the one who wore it and the occasion for which she did it. In fact, the dress had cost the same Monroe $ 1000 including shoes. Covered with sequins and designed by Jean Louisreached that stratospheric price following the sale made at the auction house Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Apparently Kim Kardashian would have been courting museum exponents for months asking them to wear that inaccessible piece of history. Eventually with her request he got the clearance to have it on loan.

Kardashian managed to wear the original dress of the legendary Marylin Monroe in May of the 2022on the occasion of Met Gala. She had even changed the color of her hair by lightening it to a platinum blonde. In addition, she had undergone a very strict diet that allowed her to lose 7 kilos in a very short time.

Obviously she had to fit her body into what was a historic suit tailored for the Hollywood Star. For this reason Kim had made a lot of effort given the absolute inadmissibility to make changes to the famous boss.

In any case, the Kardashian would have ended up under the heavy accusation to have it ruined. The same Bob Mackiecreator of the dress, would have defined the fact as a big mistake. According to her statements, it was a creation made specifically for the body of the Diva and whoever wore it would have damaged it, even in the slightest.

The Kardashian had been accused of having damaged there zip and the fabric on which it was sewn. Because of the loan, gods would also have broken off crystals, later lost, which had been sewn by hand. In any case, Kim herself had defended herself by denying the accusations. Probably someone will ask for compensation but to date there is no official news about it.

