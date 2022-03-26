The ketogenic diet or commonly known as “Keto Diet” It has been a nutritional intervention that has become fashionable in recent years. Today I am going to explain to you how it works and the guidelines that you should consider if you want to try to carry it out.

But what does it consist of? The ketogenic diet is a type of therapeutic diet that consists of a very low carbohydrate diet (less than 50 g daily), then having a diet based on fat consumption and a moderate consumption of protein, this has health benefits such as weight reduction and also decreases risk factors for cardio-metabolic diseases.

What happens in our body is the following: a very low carbohydrate diet means that there is no availability of glucose as an energy source which, as we have mentioned before, glucose is the favorite fuel of our brain and by not having this fuel makes it necessary to create another source: ketone bodies. The liver converts fat into fatty acids and produces ketone bodies from it, and it is in this way that it replaces glucose as the first source of energy. The fact that our body uses fats as a source of energy and that these are not stored as adipose tissue is what would lead us to lose weight; Likewise, it could induce positive metabolic changes such as improvements in glycemic control and plasma concentrations of triglycerides and HDL cholesterol.

So… which foods should you avoid and which should you prefer. There is a long list of foods, but here I will tell you the most important ones.

Among the foods you should avoid are rice; foods derived from wheat such as pasta, cereals; in the case of fruit, he prefers forest fruits such as strawberries or blueberries; legumes such as beans, chickpeas or lentils; vegetables and tubers such as potatoes or carrots; condiments or sauces; alcohol; and finally, sugar-free diet foods, as these are often highly processed and contain sugar alcohols, which affect ketone levels.

Among the foods you should eat are: red meat, turkey, chicken; fish such as tuna or salmon; eggs; butter or cream; unprocessed cheeses like cheddar, mozzarella, or goat cheese; Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fatty acids. Some options are almonds, walnuts, flax, chia or sunflower seeds; cook with healthy oils like olive, avocado, and canola oil; avocado or guacamole; prefer green vegetables, as these are lower in carbohydrates; as condiments you can use salt and pepper, you can also opt for herbs and spices with low sodium content.

EYE: The ketogenic diet is a nutritional strategy or therapy with benefits, but also with health implications, which is why it should be prescribed by a trained health professional, who will assess the risks and benefits for each particular patient.