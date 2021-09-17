Tensions continue inside The House of Famous, a reality show produced by Telemundo. On this occasion, Celia Lora and Pablo Montero lost their composure and got into a strong argument, after the actor also claimed the daughter of rocker Alex Lora for having spoken ill of him behind his back and demanded respect.

It was during this crossfire that the 37-year-old Mexican actress claimed the regional singer for his intentions of wanting to attack her, as the discussion grew louder.

“You’re seeing how your hand is shaking, you want to hit me,” he said.

Minutes later, after the lawsuit ended and each one went their own way, Celia Lora reiterated to her partner Gisella Aboumrad, the new leader of The House of Famous, her perception of what happened with Pablo Montero.

“No man had yelled at me, I’m sure he was going to hit me,” said the playmate.

For his part, the interpreter of “It is not for showing off” and “There is another in your place” went to the confessional and said that, after having had a violent past, he did not intend to be an aggressive person again.

“I was very impulsive before and started swearing and obviously that has changed. You go through an age where you are immature and you say many things, “he said.