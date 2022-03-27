Keylor Navas offered to host 30 refugees from Ukraine in his home, giving them food, new clothes and a safe place

The war in Ukraine has changed the lives of millions of people who are forced to flee their homeland for safety. To make a concrete contribution, Keylor Navas has decided to host 30 refugees in your own home. The PSG footballer bought 30 beds and placed them in the cinema room.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Keylor Navas is one of the soccer players most loved and respected within the world of sport. The PSG goalkeeper wanted to offer Help to all those people who are forced to abandon their homes in the midst of bombing.

The player has made his own available home to accommodate 30 people who fled from Ukraine. This was revealed by the newspaper “Lo Sport”. According to what was reported by the latter, thevoluntary association Gracia in Barcelona flew to Krakow to save the citizens. The latter were brought in Spain and then welcomed into Navas’s home.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper organized thehospitality down to the smallest detail. Therefore, he has bought well 30 beds arranging them in the cinema room. It’s not all. The poor refugees received new clothes, food and all basic necessities. Also there wife of the football player helped to offer practical help by preparing food.

Keylor Navas: the appeal on Twitter

The gesture by Keylor Navas dates back to the days before his departure before playing for the Costa Rican national team. The PSG goalkeeper showed a lot of solidarity and altruism. However, from the beginning of the invasion he had been concerned with making a appeal on his Twitter profile. In fact, just on the day the war began, with these words had expressed a thought for Ukraine: