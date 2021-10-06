Long ago it was confirmed that the Halo Warthog will be one of the cars at our disposal in Forza Horizon 5. Now, today Playground Games has revealed that another iconic vehicle will join this title, since the famous Delorean DMC-12 will be one of the means of transport at our disposal to travel the roads of Mexico.

Through his official Twitter account, Playground shared a video preview of what the Delorean DMC-12 looks like running through various locations in Mexico. This car is remembered mainly for its appearance in the Back to the Future trilogy, although this time it will not let us travel to the past of our country.

Extremely excited to share that the dream of the ’80s, the Delorean DMC-12, will be available in the first week of the Festival Playlist in # ForzaHorizon5 pic.twitter.com/txkonJDsD6 – Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 5, 2021

We are almost a month after the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, since on November 9 this title will be at our fingertips. Hopefully more Delorean-style cars will be available in this installment. In related topics, these are the specifications to enjoy this title on PC.

Via: Playground Games