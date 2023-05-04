













The famous Dattebayo! of Naruto was explained and you will feel cheated by the meaning | EarthGamer

This is practically this boy’s catchphrase, which in Japanese is written 「(だ)ってばよ!」. In Latin Spanish they translated it as ‘really!’ and it seems that it was something that Masashi Kishimoto, who is the creator of the series, always thought of adding. But it’s not like that.

That came out in an interview that this mangaka had with Kobayashi a few years ago. There they asked him where the Dattebayo came from!

From what he said he wanted Naruto to have a catchphrase that distinguished him from the rest. So he had the idea to use the aforementioned one and it’s something an old person would say.

It was also meant to give the impression of being some sort of speech impediment to the character.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Kishimoto pointed out that it is because of the above that he does not think much of the Dattebayo! from Naruto Uzumaki. This boy was able to learn it from the much time he spent with the Third Hokage and listening to the elders.

He was just repeating what he heard while wandering around. Other boys didn’t get it but Naruto thought it gave him some maturity over them. If he said it to older people it must be for something and he just repeated it.

Although Masashi Kishimoto does not mention it in the interview, there is the Dattebayo! is very similar to two other sentences. The first is (Da)ttebane (「(だ)ってばね」), which was said to her by Naruto’s mother, Kushina, only she did it when she was excited or angry.

And the son of the current Seventh Hokage, Boruto, says (Da)ttebasa (「(だ)ってばさ」) in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This filler or verbal tic is something that runs in the family in this series.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

It is necessary to say that Naruto Uzumaki’s phrase does not have a literal translation in English or Spanish. That’s why the dubbing teams gave it different interpretations.

He ‘really!’ managed in Latin America in Spain is ‘wow yeah’. The idea was to find a sentence that matched the movement of Naruto’s lips.

But it didn’t need to reflect a specific term. Other characters in the series have equivalents to the Dattebayo!

In addition to Naruto we have more anime information at EarthGamer.