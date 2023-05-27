Janey Godley isn’t afraid to die, but she knows how much her loved ones are suffering seeing her like this: ‘I can only live as long as I can live’

The comedian Janey Godley he moved the whole world with his words. Hers has been a difficult life, since she was a child. She managed to hide behind the laughter, even though those dark memories of her continued to accompany her day after day until the age of 62. And now, another intruder has confronted her with a harsh reality: by the end of the year, her smile will fade forever.

Janey Godley was born and raised in a poor family. Both of her parents had alcohol problems and his mother died mysteriously, presumably murdered. Uncle has abused her and her sister and found herself having to fight a battle in court, until the man’s conviction.

Despite the traumas she experienced, she managed to find her place in the ea world become famous.

In 2021, Janey Godley has found out he had cancer and underwent all the necessary treatments. In 2022 she had let it be known that she had finally gotten rid of that monster. But now he’s back and the doctors have told her that, probably, will not arrive at the end of the year.

It starts out as ovarian cancer, then peritoneal cancer, and then you keep fighting it until your body decides it can’t fight it anymore.

Everyone tells us we’re brave, but all we do is cry about everything. My 26 year old daughter cries a lot. Living with a life-limiting disease doesn’t make you a hero or an inspiration. I’m only living until I can’t live anymore. I don’t consider it brave. A man walking into a burning building is brave or a neurosurgeon operating on children is brave.

Janey then smiled thinking about what life has given her after so much pain. A job, a fantastic daughter, a marriage that has lasted for 43 years. She managed to get her family to have one economic security and for her it was the most important thing, given the conditions in which she grew up and was forced to live as a child.