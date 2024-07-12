The drama of Marco Girotto, the famous chef who died after 10 days of agony, after that asthma attack, which left him no escape

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the relatives of Marco Girottothe famous Venetian chef who lost his life after 10 days in hospital. An asthma attack was fatal for him, leaving him no escape route.

A truly heartbreaking news that has shocked not only his family, but also all the people who have had the opportunity to meet him in these years. to know him and to see the passion he put into his work every day.

Marco was 33 years old and worked as a chef in a restaurant in Albignasego. He was the partner of the famous street artist of Argentine origins Carolì. A few months after their love story, a baby girl was born, who is now only 8 months old. For them everything was going normally and until that day none of them would have ever imagined such an epilogue.

Unfortunately, about 10 days ago, the boy suddenly fell ill while at work. His colleagues soon realized that thatasthma attack it was really very serious. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the sanitarywho in turn arrived on site within a few minutes.

The heartbreaking death of Marco Girotto and the memory of his partner

From here the timely hospitalization beganPadua hospitalwhere they arranged for the stay in the department of intensive care. But after an agony lasting 10 long days, the young man He did not make it. The companion remembers him, from what the newspaper writes The Republic he said: