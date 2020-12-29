In the zoo of New Zealand, the rarest northern brown kiwi of white color has died. The Daily Mail reports.

Kiwi was born in 2011 at the zoo. At birth, an individual who was named Manukura was diagnosed with leukism – a partial loss of pigmentation of the outer cover. In late December, the rangers noticed that the female had stopped eating and was losing weight. She was taken to the hospital where her sterile eggs that could not be released naturally were removed.

During the operation, she was forced to cut out the oviduct and most of the left ovary. The treatment was successful, but after the therapy, Manukura’s health continued to deteriorate, and on December 27 at 12:50 local time, she died. The representatives of the zoo reported the death of a nine-year-old bird on Instagram.

Manukura became the protagonist of Manukura: White Kiwi by New Zealand writer Joy Cowley, who is known for her fiction for children.

Northern brown kiwi Is a species of flying birds, found exclusively in New Zealand and is found only on the North Island. It is considered an endangered species.

Earlier it was reported about a baby sea turtle of the rarest white color, which was found by volunteers on a beach in the United States. The picture caught the attention of biologists. They theorized that the baby was born with a genetic disorder called leukism.

One of the most obvious differences between leukism and albinism is eye pigmentation. In individuals with leukism, the eyes have a normal color, while in albinos there is no iris pigmentation.