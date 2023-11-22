A bad illness defeated Anna Kanakis in just 7 months: she had won Miss Italy in 1977 at just 15 years old, a record

Very sad news spread yesterday and has thrown the world of cinema and literature in Italy into despair. Anna Kanakis, model, actress and writer, winner of Miss Italy in 1977 at just 15 years old, passed away at just 15 years old. Her husband Marco made the sad announcement. What took her away was a bad illness that defeated her in just 7 months.

Born in Messina in 1962 to a Greek father and a Sicilian mother, Anna Kanakis arrived to success at a very young age. In fact, at just 15 years old, she won the most prestigious beauty contest in the country, Miss Italia.

The band and its extraordinary beauty immediately projected it into the world of cinema. He acted in comedies such as Attila scourge of God in 1982, Eye, evil eye, parsley and fennel in 1983, Acapulco, first beach… on the left, also in 1983.

Subsequently he also worked in television showsbefore focusing more on writingmostly historical novels.

Unlike acting, he said in some interviews, where you are a part of everything, with writing you don’t depend on anyone. And that made her feel free.

The private life of Anna Kanakis

Anna Kanakis was married twice. The first time when she was very young, in 1981, when she got married to the musician Claudio Simonetti. A few years later she divorced.

The second marriage came in 2004, with the one who turned out to be the man of her life, Marco Merati Foscarini descendant of Marco Foscarini, one of the last doges of Venice.

The two, despite willpower and numerous attempts, are not never managed to have children. They remained together until the end, sealing a true and pure love.

The death of the model, actress and writer

To to announce Anna’s death, issuing a press release, thought about it her husband Marcowho remained by her side until her last breath.

Kanakis passed away at just 61 years of age and as emerged in the last few hours, the cause of death could be attributed to a bad illness that struck her just 7 months ago and who left her no escape.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social networks.