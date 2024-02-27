'At the bottom there is room' is one of the most famous series on Peruvian television and is about to premiere its 11th season this year 2024, which will feature dozens of national and international artists. América Televisión's production has enjoyed great success for more than a decade since its first broadcast and outstanding actresses who have managed to remain in the memory of viewers have passed through its recording sets.

Precisely one of them is Mayra Couto. She played the young Grace Gonzales for eight seasons, who had a romance with Nicolás de las Casas and went through various challenges throughout the series. After her departure from the production, the actress moved away from Peruvian screens and recently spoke about her former character. In this regard, she made it clear that she hopes to never be replaced.

Why did Mayra Couto ask not to be replaced in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In a chat with the entertainment show 'Everything is filtered', Mayra Couto revealed that she experienced a dream a year ago where 'Grace' was played by a different actress in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which intensely displeased the actress.

The artist mentioned that she remembered the changes experienced by her former colleague and “little brother” of the series: 'Jaimito'. This character was previously personified by Aaron Picasso and is currently played by Jorge Guerra, who represents 'Charo's youngest son.

“Just before the end of 'There's Room at the Bottom', the year before, I dreamed that I was watching television and Grace appeared, but it wasn't the same Grace and everyone commented: 'Grace, how changed you are.' And I thought: ' No, this is about Jaimito.' I really don't want that to happen, and if it does, I don't know. I imagine I would cry, but it's a real nightmare. I want Grace to continue, but without Mayra's presence,” she said for the Panamericana program.

Fans ask for Grace's return to 'At the bottom there is room'

Throughout the first eight seasons of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', Mayra Couto knew how to win the affection of all the series' followers for her talent and left a deep regret after her departure from the show.

At the beginning of this year, the Peruvian actress expressed her desire to return to the production of América television and surprised by saying that dozens of followers of the series asked her on her social networks to return to embody the role of Grace Gonzales.

“Many people write to me and comment that I could reappear in the series. I hope it can happen, even in some way, I don't know, maybe with my voice, since my 'mother' always mentions me,” the actress said in an interview with Trome. On the other hand, the national performer said that she is preparing new projects with her production company and teaches acting classes.

Mayra Couto belonged to the González family in fiction. Photo: Andina Agency



