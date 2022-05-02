Famous actress Jossara Jinaro died at 48, due to cancer that left her no way out

The internationally renowned actress passed away on April 27th Jossara Jinaro. To inform everyone of the heartbreaking loss suffered, it was her husband with a long post on social media, in which he wanted to emphasize her love for her family, but also for her work.

In many when they became aware of the sad newsthey wanted to write words of affection for all their loved ones, struck by the terrible mourning.

He was very young Jossara Jinaro when from Brazil, she moved to Los Angeles, just to follow her dream of becoming an actress. As a result, in a short time she was able to get herself done note for his professionalism.

She started working in 1998. Initially in some programs, but soon after she managed to land a role in the film Long live Vegas. However, she rose to fame after landing a part in the series ER – Doctors on the front line.

She played the role of a nurse called Andrea Clemente and on this occasion he also had the opportunity to work with George Clooney. She also managed to be part of the famous television series Judge Amy and Passions. In this case she also received a nomination for the GLAAD Awards.

She was married to Matt Bogado and from their union two children were born, Liam and Emrys. However, in recent times she had strayed from the scene, as she discovered she was suffering from a cancer. This disease, however, left her no way out and she died while she was at home, surrounded by the affection of her loved ones.

The message from Jossara Jinaro’s husband for his death

With great sorrow, I announce the death of my wife Jossara Jinaro on April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought against cancer and returned home to be surrounded by her family. She was an incredible wife, mother, artist, friend. He had a beautiful and kind soul and did not take no for an answer. Even in the last moments of her life, she was still fighting.