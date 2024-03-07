Actress Gal Gadot has announced that she has become a mother for the fourth time. The new mother admits, however, that this pregnancy was anything but a walk in the park

The actress Gal Gadot became mother for the fourth time. Obviously she is over the moon: the family has expanded with the birth of a little girl, as announced by the new mother herself on her social channels. The interpreter of very successful films, however, said that this pregnancy was definitely not easy.

The Israeli actress, famous for her roles in Wonder Woman and Fast & Furious, welcomed her fourth daughter, announcing the happy event on Instagram to the delight of all her fans. In reality, she had never said she was pregnant.

The actress said she was lucky with how things went, because, in the end, everything turned out for the best. “It wasn't easy, but we did it“, he said, underlining that this fourth pregnancy it was quite complicated.

Gal Gadot, together with her husband Yaron Versano, already has three daughters, who are called Alma, Maya, Daniella. The latest arrival, however, was called Ori. Her mother makes a sweet dedication to her on social media.

“My sweet little girl, welcome. The pregnancy wasn't easy and we made it. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name Ori, which in Hebrew means 'my light'. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the girls' house. Dad's pretty cool too“.

Gal Gadot mother for the fourth time: little Ori is born

The actress wanted to keep a pregnancy that wasn't easy hidden. The choice not to be in the spotlight for 9 months was normal, even if it was not easy to protect her and her daughters aged 12, 6 and 2.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano they have been wife and husband since 2008. He is Israeli like the actress and is a real estate entrepreneur. In 2019 they founded the film production company Pilot Wave together.