The actress Alessandra Mastronardi and her husband Gianpaolo Sannino would have split up. There are several clues that lead gossip magazines to hypothesize this rift in the VIP world

Another celebrity couple would have decided to separate, a few months after the wedding. Who are we talking about? Of the actress Alessandra Mastronardi he was born in husband Gianpaolo Sannino which, according to those well informed, they would no longer be together. What do we know so far about this alleged breakup between the two? The clues being examined by the gossip magazines are different.

Alessandra Mastronardi married her first great love in July 2023. After breaking up with Ross McCallwith whom she had been together for 4 years, the actress began a relationship with the dentist, who she already knew very well.

“We met seventeen years ago, we broke up and we haven't seen each other again for 15 years: today, in the end, I will marry the first man I fell in love with”: these are the words of the actress to Vanity Fair on the occasion of the announcement of the wedding.

In the world of gossip, however, rumors have been circulating since December, according to which the two are in a deep crisis. The actress herself was due at the end of last year intervene to deny it categorically the rumors that were circulating.

Today, almost eight months after the fateful yes, it seems that the two are at loggerheads. She no longer follows him up Instagram (among other things, the dentist's profile is not visible to everyone, so it is impossible to know if he follows his wife on social media).

The photo of the wedding between Alessandra Mastronardi and Gianpaolo Sannino has been deleted from social media

The clue that makes us believe in the end of the marriage between the actress and the dentist, however, is the fact that the wedding photo has disappeared from her social networks. It seems that the image of that day of joy which Mastronardi had accompanied with a moving dedication has been removed: “Love conquers all, even time and space. Me and you“.

Deianira Marzano, a gossip expert, claims that, in reality, the two broke up a few months after the wedding, which occurred following the breakup between the actress and Ross McCall. Obviously nothing is certain, just hypotheses: but why did she delete her wedding photo?