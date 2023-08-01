The news comes from the family of the star who played Fezco in the series

He was called Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor who suddenly lost his life. The news was given by the star’s own family Euphoria: in the series he played Fezco. News then also reported by the American newspaper TMZ. He had been the protagonist of one of the most watched TV series of recent times.

The 25-year-old actor was found dead at his Oakland home. He had repeatedly said that he suffered from mental health problems. He was, however, following a cure, especially afterwards having lost his fathera very important point of reference for him that left him emotionally and psychologically broken.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to an incredible man today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. We hope his disappearance will remind others that they are not alone and do not have to fight alone in silence. We hope the world will remember him for his humor, his laughter and his love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating leak.

The actor had become popular by chance, participating in the TV series Euphoria, with Zendaya. In reality he had never wanted to be an actor: he discovered by chance Jennifer Venditti, director of the cast.

He was working as a waiter in a restaurant when he was noticed. That meeting changed his life.