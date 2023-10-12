To avoid losing custody of his daughters, Jeremy Allen White will have to take five alcohol tests a week

A period that was anything but peaceful for Jeremy Allen White. If the American actor, absolute star of Shameless and The Bear, wants to continue seeing his two daughters, he will have to undergo frequent alcohol tests and participate in at least one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting a week.

Born in New York on February 17, 1991, Jeremy Allen White is currently considered one of the better it’s more promising actors on the American and global scene.

The two artistic skills they finally came out from childhood, when, in elementary school, he began to try his hand at dancing. When she attended middle school, however, she approached acting for the first time and never gave it up.

As soon as he finished high school, in 2011, he got the part that made him famous all over the world, that of Lip Gallagher in the TV series “Shameless“. He played one of the sons of the deranged Gallagher family.

He played the role of Lip until the end of filming of the final season, which aired in 2021.

After the show ended, White went through a period of crisis in which he strongly doubted his acting abilities.

Luckily for him, shortly after, in 2022got a new part which proved, like the first, to be absolutely successful.

He actually interpreted Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in the TV series The Beara scruffy chef who tries to revive the fortunes of the family restaurant.

Jeremy Allen White’s drinking problems

If Jeremy Allen White’s career is going swimmingly, the same cannot be said of his private life.

After a period of serenity, which culminated in 2019 with his marriage to the actress Addison Timlin and the birth of their two little girls, little Ezer Billie and Dolore Wild, began for him a Calvary.

Ordeal characterized mostly by the problems of alcohol addictionwhich ultimately led to divorce.

The actor and his wife, as reported by TMZthey found an agreement for the joint physical and legal custody of girls. But that deal could be at risk for Jeremy.

Again from what was stated by TMZWhite, if you wish to continue to have custody of the children, he will have to demonstrate that he has stopped drinking alcohol.

To do so, he will have to undergo at least 5 times a week to alcohol test and participate, at least once a week, in a meeting of the alcoholics anonymous.