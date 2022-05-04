Mourning in show business, actor Jerry Ver Dorn has died at the age of 72 after a long illness

The famous soap opera actor died on Sunday 1 May Jerry Ver Dorn, at the age of 72. Unfortunately for a long time he had discovered that he had cancer and after a long battle, his heart stopped beating forever in his home.

His family members were the first to to announce the sad news, with a message on Twitter. Since that time many famous people of the show have wanted to remember it with a post on social media.

Jerry Ver Dorn was born in November 1949, in South Dakota. He was fond of acting and in fact, at first, he started working as an actor at the Broadway theater, participating in several shows.

He was eventually noticed by one of the Guiding Light agents. That’s when he managed to land the role of Marlen, in one soap which aired on the channel of CBSuntil 2005.

In Italy he became very well known playing a lawyer called Ross Marlerin the series entitled Trails.

He was married to Beth, who is 44 and had met while on the set of one of the films he worked on. From their union 2 children were born, Jake and Peter. Besides them she also left 3 grandchildren called Benjamin, Nora and Penelope.

The family’s message for the death of actor Jerry Ver Dorn

It was his own who informed everyone of the heartbreaking loss family members with a message on Twitter. In the post they wrote:

We are very sad to announce that actor Jerry Ver Dorn is dead. He played many roles, including a man Clint Buchanan and quickly made it to him.