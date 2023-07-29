Russel Crowe recalled his last meeting with Sinead O’Connor, still alive in his heart: “What a wonderful woman”

The disappearance of Sinead O’Connor rocked the entertainment world. The Irish singer-songwriter was just 56 years old and had been battling her mental health issues for some time. Her situation had worsened since last year, after the loss of her 17-year-old son. Shane took his own life after escaping from a mental institution.

In recent days, the memory of Sinead O’Connor lives among the pages of social networks. Her fans remember her music, but colleagues from the entertainment world also left touching thoughts. Among them is Russell Crowewho in addition to being a colleague, was also a close friend of his.

The actor made a sad post on Twitter, told about his own last meeting with the singer:

Working in Ireland last year, having a cold pint outside a pub with some new friends, a woman with a purpose walked by. She had her head covered and a scarf. One of my friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and chased after the woman. Thirty meters ahead, the two embraced. There under the streetlights and with the mist on my breath, I met Sinead. She looked me in her eyes and said with disarming sweetness: ‘Oh, it’s you Russell’.

The actor said that after the meeting, the singer joined them at their table and ordered hot tea. They have talked about and remembered things in life, cities, music, movies.

At the end of the second cup of tea she gave us a hug and walked off into the mist. We all stood there talking about the same thing: ‘What an amazing woman’. Peace be with you Sinead.

London Police have revealed who Sinead O’Connor has been found dead inside his home. She had only moved there for a few days. Officers did not disclose the cause of her death, but did let it be known what happened it will not be treated as suspicious.