They decided to demolish one of the most famous abandoned buildings in Crimea – the nuclear power plant in Shchelkino (Leninsky district) will be written off by dismantling. This is reported in documentpublished on the website of the Government of the Republic.

The order refers to the demolition of two diesel generator stations, a block pumping station, an engine room with a foundation and a reactor room. The total area of ​​the objects to be dismantled exceeds 22 thousand square meters. The abandoned nuclear power plant should be demolished by the end of 2021.

The construction of the famous station began on the shores of Salt Lake in 1975. The nuclear power plant was supposed to provide energy to the entire peninsula, but work was stopped after the disaster at Chernobyl in 1986 – then the first power unit in Shchelkino was already 80 percent ready. Subsequently, the premises of the station were used for holding discos of the famous Kazantip festival.

Earlier in Nizhny Novgorod, the unfinished building of the Gorky nuclear heat supply station was put up for auction. It also had to be mothballed after the protests of local residents in connection with the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

