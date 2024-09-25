Famous French theater, film and television actress Filipina Leroy-Beaulieu attended the Saint Laurent show in Paris during Fashion Week in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on the Vogue Spain Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 61-year-old celebrity appeared before the paparazzi in a transparent black knee-length dress with long sleeves, draping and a belt. In turn, she put on panties, but refused a bra, demonstrating her naked chest.

At the same time, the star tried on leather bracelets to match her outfit and high-heeled shoes, and chose pendant earrings with massive diamonds as jewelry.

Earlier in September, the famous 51-year-old American actress and former model Gabrielle Union posed nude.