42-year-old Brazilian actress Paola Oliveira poses without makeup after a shower

Famous Brazilian actress Paola Oliveira was photographed without makeup on her face. The photo appeared on her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), which has 37.1 million subscribers.

The 42-year-old star of the series “Love of Life” and “Mistress of the Mountain” captured herself after taking a shower. She appeared in front of the camera with bare shoulders and drops of water on her body.

The celebrity posed with her hair in a high, messy bun and no makeup. She showed off her natural appearance with redness and pigmentation on her skin.

